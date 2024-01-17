The harsh reality of migration in New York is manifested in the freezing nights of Brooklynwhere approximately three dozen migrants, including families with children, They camp in harsh weather conditions while waiting to obtain the coveted New York City Identification Card (IDNYC). This situation reveals not only the logistical and human difficulties of migrants, but also misconceptions about access to employment and medical services with said document.

Jimmy Darwin, a migrant who told New York Times How he built a makeshift shelter for his family while they waited in line exemplifies a case of people facing challenges and desperation. The perception that IDNYC is a necessary step in applying for work permits has led to eviction letters being issued to families close to the 60-day limit in sheltersgenerating uncertainty and despair.

However, IDNYC seems to be an ambiguous issue in access to employment. Conflicting information about its usefulness in obtaining employment and work authorization has left migrants in a vulnerable position. Although authorities have officially clarified that IDNYC does not provide work authorization or affect immigration statusthe divergence persists in the information received at the migrant processing center at the Roosevelt Hotel.

Families too face obstacles in the shelter system, with eviction letters and the need to reapply to maintain the “right to shelter”. Although there are official assurances that each family that reapplies receives shelter, uncertainty remains, especially about access after two 60-day periods and the possibility of being excluded from the system.

What the immigration crisis in New York puts at stake

Economic pressures and government responses are also at play. Despite the increase in the state budget to address the immigration crisis, Measures have been taken to control expenses, leading to a reduction in services for migrants.

The IDNYC process presents logistical challenges and additional humans. Difficulty obtaining appointments and long lines with migrants using makeshift methods to hold their place are common. Exposure to extreme weather conditions, including snow, adds a layer of vulnerabilityespecially for those who are not familiar with this meteorological phenomenon.

Adaptations in shelter policies reveal the need for a comprehensive response to extreme conditions. of migrant families Photo: Screenshot X: @RebsBrannon

The situation worsens during cold nights, when some migrants, including asylum seekers, are evicted and wait in adverse conditions. Heartbreaking stories describe the difficult reality they face, even inside waiting rooms.

The city's obligation to provide shelter during nights with freezing temperatures, under “Code Blue,” is a respite for many migrants. However, policy adaptations in these cases stand out, underscoring the need for a more comprehensive response to the extreme conditions faced by migrants.