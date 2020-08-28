New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s wife, Shirlane McCrae, continued to use the services of 14 assistants, spending millions of dollars even during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Daily Mail reports.

Among the employees whom the spouse of the mayor could not refuse is a videographer with a salary of 70 thousand dollars. The Daily Mail emphasizes that the last time it was tasked was to film her making cookies. Reporters believe McCrae spent about $ 2 million to pay the hired people. At the same time, the New York authorities have reduced the number of municipal workers by 22 thousand, and also cut the police budget by $ 1 billion.

City Hall spokeswoman Chanel Caraway said New Yorkers should be grateful to McCrae’s team. According to her, the team of the mayor’s wife “works tirelessly” on the well-being of the population, in particular, this applies to such areas as mental health and the prevention of domestic violence.

McCrae and de Blasio were married in 1994, they met in the administration of the then Mayor of New York, David Dinkins.

