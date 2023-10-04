The mayor of NYEric Adams, who is traveling to Latin America -Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Panama-, will take advantage of the opportunity to “counteract campaigns to send people” through social networks, which It has made many people, from America and even Africa, believe that when they come to this city they will be accommodated in luxurious hotels and will quickly find a job.

“We just want to give them a real narrative that the shelters are full and that they will not automatically find jobs,” said Adams, who again accused the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, for what is happening, after having started sending shelters last year. immigrants to the Big Apple on buses.Adams announced that he will offer interviews in those countries with various media to convey the message not to come to New York.

Migrants hope to find accommodation in New York. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

“I have a crisis in the city that I love and I have to face that crisis at the local, state, national and international level,” he said.

The Mayor of New York today accused Texas of intensifying the sending of buses with immigrants to New York, where the flow of undocumented immigrants has increased; In 17 months, 118,000 people have arrived in the city, a large part of them Latin Americans, and of them many Venezuelans.

The deputy mayor for health and human services, Anne William-Isom, said that Texas “has strengthened its bus operations,” during a press conference today with the mayor and other members of his cabinet, although there are They arrive by plane “or even walking.”

About 210 shelters opened in a year and a half

Eric Adams, mayor of New York.

This situation led to the city having to open 210 shelter sites, including hotels, and 17 humanitarian aid centers.

The mayor warned that, due to the large number of people arriving in the city, New Yorkers will have to get used to seeing immigrants outside the Roosevelt Hotel, where the recruitment center where all new arrivals go was established.

Last July, hundreds of immigrants who arrived in the city that month – including a large number from Africa – slept outside the hotel when the available places to house them ran out, leading a legal group to accuse the city in court of not comply with the law that requires it to provide shelter to anyone who requests it and the case has not yet been resolved.

Migrants wait to find accommodation in New York. Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The increase in immigrants forced the Mayor’s Office to launch a new leaflet campaign that will be distributed on the border and in shelters across the country to discourage them from coming to New York.

However, despite the humanitarian and fiscal crisis in the city, which faces a deficit of $12 billion next year, Adams stated that the “official position” is that “the borders must remain open” and insisted that implement a decompression strategy to address the influx of migrants.

Adams travels to Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia and Panama accompanied by members of his cabinet and security police to meet with leaders of those countries and learn more about what led thousands to emigrate, while presenting its impact in New York, and will try to forge alliances to better manage the situation.

Mayor of New York with Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian ambassador to the US.

Regarding the warning from the US State Department that considers Colombia dangerous, Adams acknowledged there is a “real risk” to his safety, but said he trusts the city police to protect him.

