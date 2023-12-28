New York Mayor Eric Adams issued an executive order on Wednesday (27) requiring all chartered buses transporting immigrants sent from other American states to notify the city 32 hours in advance to ensure there will be enough staff to receive them. them, and warned that failure to comply with this order will be considered a misdemeanor, with possible fines, legal proceedings and even the seizure of the vehicles.

The order limits migrant arrivals from Monday to Friday between 8:30 am and 12 pm (local time). Buses must drop off passengers at a specific location unless otherwise directed by the city's Office of Emergency Management, Adams said during a news conference with Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston.

Mayor Johnston said he implemented an ordinance similar to New York's more than a month ago, and Denver is in the process of doing the same.

Adams commented that the arrival of more than 150,000 immigrants since April 2022, 68,000 of whom are in the city's care, has created a fiscal crisis that will lead to spending of US$12 billion (almost R$58 billion at current exchange rates) by mid-2025 in services for immigrants, including shelter, meals, education for children and other assistance, without the aid he demanded from the federal government arriving.

In the spring of 2022, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending busloads of immigrants to cities with Democratic mayors, first Washington and then New York, to, according to the Republican, spread the immigration burden facing his state. due to the policies of President Joe Biden's administration.

He also sent immigrants to Boston (Massachusetts), Denver (Colorado), Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) and Los Angeles (California).

Other immigrants arrived in New York on their own from several states because the city was required to provide shelter upon request due to a 42-year-old court order that Mayor Adams asked to be rescinded because of the financial crisis. .

As there was no response from the court — the case is still being debated — and the flow of thousands of migrants into the city continues, authorities were forced to convert hotels into shelters and set up tents.

Additionally, the time for single people to find a place to live has been limited to 30 days, and to 60 for families with children, which has been widely criticized, especially because of the impact it will have on children, according to advocates. of immigrants.

Adams also reduced the budgets of city agencies, which was added to Wednesday's executive order.

The three mayors reiterated their criticism of the federal government for not providing the economic aid they requested and for not addressing an immigration problem that, according to them, is national and should not be solved exclusively by cities.

The announcement was made as a new migrant caravan with thousands of people is on its way to the country's southern border and while US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Mexico to discuss the problem of irregular migration with the president Mexican, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.