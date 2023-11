FBI seized Eric Adams’ cell phones: campaign donations are suspected to have been made by members of a foundation created by the Turkish president’s son, Recep Erdogan | Photo: EFE/Carlos Ortega

FBI agents, the United States federal police, seized cell phones and an iPad belonging to the mayor of New York, Democrat Eric Adams, earlier this week, the American press reported this Friday (10).

A search warrant was authorized by Justice as part of a federal investigation into possible illegal campaign financing with money from Turkey.

According to information from CNN, the FBI had previously carried out an operation at the home of the treasurer of Adams’ 2021 campaign for mayor of New York to investigate a possible scheme with a Brooklyn construction company to channel money from abroad.

According to the website The City, the suspicion is that campaign donations would have been made by three members of a foundation created by Bilal Erdogan, son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“As a former member of law enforcement [Adams foi policial], I expect all members of my team to follow the law and fully cooperate with any type of investigation – and I will continue to do just that. I have nothing to hide,” said Adams, in a statement sent to CNN.