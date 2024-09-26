New York Mayor Eric Adams has been charged with corruption in a federal investigation into campaign donations, according to sources told The New York Times. It is not yet clear what charges he will face, but the investigation has focused on whether his campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal foreign donations.

“I am innocent and I will fight with all my strength and spirit,” Adams said after learning of his indictment, which has not yet been confirmed by authorities. When the indictment is made public, Adams will become the first sitting mayor of New York to be charged with a federal crime.