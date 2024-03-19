New York Mayor Eric Adams is immersed in a new scandal. A former NYPD deputy is suing him for sexually assaulting her. in 1993, when they both worked for the Transit Office.

The lawsuit asserts that Adams demanded sexual favors from her in exchange for helping her get a promotion. which had previously been denied. According to the media CNN, The current mayor of New York, who at that time worked in the traffic division of the Police Department, is accused of having used his position to take advantage.

Plaintiff Claims Her Efforts to Receive a Promotion Were Ignored while working as an administrative assistant in the Transit Office, despite having passed the promotion exams. Therefore, she decided to approach Adams, who at the time was a high-ranking member of the Guardian Association fraternal organization.

The woman claims that Eric Adams offered to take her home to talk more broadly about what was happening, but instead He took her to a remote, vacant lot where he asked her for a sexual favor in exchange for helping him.

Thus, The lawsuit was filed for sexual assault and emotional distress, Likewise, it also reaches the city of New York and the New York Police Traffic Office, in that case for negligence. And not only that, all defendants are sued for gender discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation and a crime of gender-based violence.

The plaintiff's attorney, Megan Goddard, noted about the situation that sYour client was aware that the case would cause significant personal challenges, “But he did it anyway because he believes that sexual abusers must be held accountable no matter who they are. His bravery and pursuit of justice are as inspiring as they are important.”

New York Mayor Eric Adams has denied the allegations. Photo:Getty Images Share

What does Mayor Eric Adams say about the lawsuit?

Of the new lawsuit, New York City corporation attorney Sylvia O. Hinds-Radix said in a statement that They strongly deny the accusations and that, in addition, Adams was one of the most prominent public opponents of racism within the NYPD, which is why allegations that he had any influence over employee promotions are “ridiculous.”