First misstep of the new mayor of New York, Eric Adams, who, as a convinced vegan, compared cheese to heroin, provoking reactions between the ironic and the dismayed. “Food is a drug, it is addictive – said the former policeman who became mayor – if we take a person addicted to heroin and put him in a room, and another addicted to cheese and we take it away from him, I challenge you to recognize the heroin addicted person from cheese addicted person “.

Adams used the curious comparison in a speech as part of his campaign to persuade New Yorkers to adopt a more fruit and vegetable diet. “The more you eat fruits and vegetables, the more you have a healthy lifestyle away from stored foods, the healthier you will be,” said the mayor. “I know how I feel every day, and I want you to feel that way,” added the Democrat who went vegan after exhibiting symptoms of diabetes in 2016. Adams is also the author of a book detailing his diet.

In fact, the launch of Adams ‘health campaign, which wants to open vegan diet centers across the city, even before the cheese was released, had been the occasion for a controversy, with some media reporting that they had’ caught the mayor eating fish.

Adams for his part urged New Yorkers to “ignore the rumors” and not to “worry about what’s on Mayor Adams’ plate.”

“Nobody is perfect in this city and I am the mayor of New York and I am perfectly imperfect,” he replied again to reporters. “Mine is a vegetable-centric diet, to those who have questions about what I eat, I answer, I’m over 18 and I know how to take care of myself”, he added, trying to escape from directly answering the question about ‘snatches’ to his diet.