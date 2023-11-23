The mayor of New York, Democrat Eric Adams, was charged with a sexual assault allegedly committed in 1993 in his work environment, when he belonged to the Police force, according to a court document.

The accusation, which was revealed in the document made public on Wednesday night, occurred hours before it expired – this midnight – a one-year legal window to seek civil justice in cases of sexual crimes that occurred years ago and that had expired, enabled thanks to the Adult Survivors Law in the state of New York.

At the moment, the victim – unidentified – Through his lawyer, he has filed a document that precedes a civil lawsuit, with few details about the alleged crime, but names Adams, who had a police position, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and a police association as accused.

Eric Adams, mayor of the city.

The victim was allegedly “sexually assaulted” by Adams in 1993 “while they were both working for the city of New York,” reports the specialized media The Messenger.

The mayor, through a mayoral spokesperson, He rejected the accusations and told some media: “My career speaks for itself. It’s something that absolutely never happened. “I don’t even remember knowing the person who made these allegations.”

Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP

New York’s legal window to report these types of sexual crimes closes tonight and has led to thousands of actions, some against high-profile figures, from Donald Trump to, this week, the singer Axl Rose or the rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Adams was elected mayor in 2021 after serving as Brooklyn Borough President and previously worked at the NYPD for 22 years, in the traffic division.

Recently, the Democratic politician has come under scrutiny for his campaign financing and the FBI is investigating possible ties to the Turkish government, something it has denied.

EFE