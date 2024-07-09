Measure is part of a plan to combat excess waste; according to Eric Adams, 70% of the waste will be in landfills by November 12

New York Mayor Eric Adams (Democratic Party) presented this Monday (8.Jul.2024) a new plan that aims to combat excess garbage in the city with the use of trash cans as part of the “trash revolution”. According to him, 70% of the waste produced in the metropolis will be in landfills by November 12.

The measure aims to reduce one of the biggest problems in the American city: excess trash. New York’s more than 8 million residents produce around 6 billion kg of trash annually.

To achieve this goal, from November 12th it will be mandatory for all residential buildings in the city to use bins to dispose of waste.

During a speech to journalists this Monday (8th July), the mayor also presented the city’s official bins for garbage, recycling and composting.

Watch (1min52s):

According to authorities, New York City’s trash can is the “cheapest” when compared to others of similar quality. They can be purchased for $45.88 or $53.01 depending on size.

Residential buildings that already use containers to dispose of waste will have an 18-month grace period to comply with the new regulations, with fines being applied to those who do not meet the new requirements.