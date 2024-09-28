Home page policy

From: Erkan Pehlivan

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a press conference in front of Gracie Mansion, Adams’ official residence. © Yuki Iwamura/dpa

There is an indictment against New York Mayor Eric Adams because Ankara is said to have paid him a bribe. It’s about the Turkish House in Manhattan.

New York – The mayor of the US metropolis of New York, Eric Adams, has been officially charged with illegal campaign financing, fraud and bribery. The background is, among other things, the suspicion that Adams had met with Turkish government representatives. In return, the mayor is said to have received illegal donations. Adams, however, denies the allegations and said he looks forward to presenting his “version of the story” to the citizens of his city.

The politician’s actions are said to have occurred ten years in the past. Construction contractors with ties to the president’s government are also being investigated Recep Tayyip Erdogan. At that time, the politician is said to have accepted, among other things, illegal donations – in return for certain official acts. Adams also received travel expenses from Turkey. Turkish journalist Murat Agirel published documents on

Corruption allegations in the USA: Adams has “crossed clear red lines”

Prosecutor Damian Williams accuses Adams of crossing “clear red lines” with his actions. The public prosecutor has not yet completed his investigation and will therefore probably hold even more people responsible. Several Turkish names appear in the prosecutor’s indictment – especially those close to President Erdogan’s government.

The main suspicion against Adams is that in return Adams gave Turkey permission to build a skyscraper for the Turkish UN representation and the Turkish Consulate General. According to a report by the New York Times Adams is said to have pressured New York City Fire Department officials to approve Türkiye’s new consulate building, despite security concerns.

At the opening of the $300 million “Turkish House” in New York in September 2021, Erdogan said on the sidelines of the UN General Assemblythe building reflects the “increased power” of the Türkiye reflected. This 35-story prestige project is also said to have been approved, although there were safety deficiencies.

Turkish influence in the USA? Erdogan has a weakness for magnificent buildings

Erdogan has a weakness for magnificent buildings. His presidential palace has more than 1,100 rooms, where he also receives his state guests. Erdogan also met with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) in Turkish House on Monday (October 23) on the sidelines of the UN summit. On Thursday, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) paid her Turkish counterpart a visit in the same building.

Support for Adams and especially the Turkish government comes from opposition leader Özgür Özel (CHP): “Turkey is not a country that relies on bribery. If we saw any gesture in acquiring the building, it was that we did more for the magnificent property allocated to the US Embassy.” Özel announced that all official meetings in New York will take place in the Turkish House in the future. (erpe)