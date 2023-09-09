The organization Make the Road accused this Friday the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, of “xenophobia” and of fomenting hatred towards recently arrived immigrants for his comments that they will “destroy the city” if its incessant flow, which has resulted in the arrival of 110,000 people since April 2022, is not stopped.

“What really threatens the future of this city is the xenophobia of Mayor Adams. His rhetoric and his approach to asylum seekers remain absolutely unacceptable and dangerous for the people of this city,” said Natalia Aristizabal, co-director of the organization, in a statement.

(Read more: ‘Mass emigration is going to destroy New York’: Controversial words from Mayor Eric Adams).

He said it is “frustrating” that the mayor has so far not accepted a proposal by activists for the city to extend the housing voucher program to newcomers, which until now it is only granted to citizens with legal residence.

The latest data from the city show that cares for 60,000 immigrants, including more than 20,000 childrento whom it provides shelter, food, health care, legal aid and education for minors.

In the last weeks an average of 3,000 have arrived per weekand the city continues to look for a place to locate them, in addition to the shelters that it has improvised in hotels, soccer fields, gyms or old schools and giant tents erected for them.

Eric Adams is the new mayor of the city.

Adams said on Wednesday that the arrival of thousands of immigrants will mean a deficit of 12,000 million dollars for the city, which will lead it to have to cut services to New Yorkers.

“It is extremely frustrating to see the mayor refuse to do the right thing on common sense policy issues. like expanding access to housing vouchers, and instead trying to fan the flames of hate against asylum seekers who were forced to leave everything behind to come here,” Aristizabal further noted.

He stated that the mayor should stop making “scapegoats” of new immigrants and work collaboratively with municipal leadersstate and federal to address the real needs of the people.

(Read more: ‘A shot in the foot’, New York bans short-term tourist apartments).

“Everyone needs to step up, but blame games and divisive language get our city nowhere,” he said.

The New York Times newspaper headlines today that the immigrant crisis has meant that “the Republican Party already has the Democratic crisis it wanted”, in relation to the fact that Democratic cities such as New York and Los Angeles are sliding towards anti-immigration speeches out of fear to lose voters.

EFE

It may interest you