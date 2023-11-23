New York Mayor Eric Adams is accused of sexually assaulting a former colleague in 1993.

The Messenger and New York Post report it, citing some sources. He charges that Adams denied. According to media reports, the 30-year-old woman was attacked in New York “while they were both working for the city”, the current mayor was a police officer at the time.

“The mayor doesn’t know who this person is,” responded a spokesperson for Eric Adams. «If they had met, he doesn’t remember it. But he would never do anything that didn’t physically harm someone, and he strenuously denies it.”

According to The Messenger, the plaintiff, whose name was not disclosed, is seeking a trial and $5 million in damages.

The civil lawsuit was made possible by a New York State law, the Adult Survivors Act, which allows, starting in November 2022 and continuing until today, victims of sexual assault to file a civil complaint for criminal acts or prescribed crimes.

Adams, 63, has been mayor of New York for two years and is the second African American to lead the megalopolis. For him, the woman’s accusation is a new blow after the controversy over the FBI corruption investigations into his election campaign.