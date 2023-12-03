Ein New York man is said to have stabbed four people with a steak knife, including an eleven-year-old girl and a twelve-year-old boy. Shortly afterwards, the man was caught by the police on Sunday morning (local time) and killed, the investigators reported. The motive for the crime still has to be clarified, but there are indications of a domestic dispute.

The 38-year-old is said to have committed the crimes in the Queens district and then set a sofa on fire, it was said. In addition to the two children, the victims include a 44-year-old woman and a man in his 30s. A 61-year-old woman suffered serious stab wounds and is being treated in hospital.

The police said they received the call from a teenage girl who was related to the alleged perpetrator. She called for help and said her cousin was killing family members, the New York Daily News reported.

When police arrived, the man punched one investigator in the face and stabbed another between the neck and chest. A 28-year-old police officer then shot him. Both investigators are in the hospital and their lives are not in danger.

It is said that the perpetrator had already been arrested for domestic violence in the past. The crime took place in the Far Rockaway district, south of John F. Kennedy Airport – about an hour’s drive from downtown Manhattan.