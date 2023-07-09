A man aboard a motorcycle shot several people in New York this Saturday, apparently randomly, killing one and injuring three others, before being detained by the authorities.

The shootings began around 11:00 a.m. local time in the Brooklyn borough and continued shortly after in neighboring Queens, taking place in a short space of time, police said at a press conference.

Joseph Kenny, of the New York Police Department (NYPD) Detective Bureau, assured that the videos and testimonies collected show that the man was not looking for anyone in particular and that apparently he dedicated himself to shooting different people while circulating through the streets aboard his motorcycle.

(Also read: Petro government joins coalition against fentanyl: this is its fight strategy)

A 21-year-old Hispanic man was the first to be hit by bullets, shot in the shoulder, and was taken to a hospital without his life being in danger, according to authorities.

An 87-year-old man of Asian origin was later shot in the back and died as a result of his injuries.

The gunman then shot another Hispanic man, 44, who was hit in the face and is in critical condition; and barely a minute later he shot another man, also Hispanic.

(In addition: Video: Tremendous scare! Shark appeared near a Florida beach and scared away bathers)

🔴USA 🇺🇸| #Shootings : 1 person killed and 3 injured Saturday in a series of shootings in #Brooklyn and #Queens. The first shooting took place in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, around 11:10 a.m. And 17 minutes later, in Queens, an 86yo man was shot dead on 109th and Jamaica Avenue. pic.twitter.com/q40uOZLUNr — Nanana365 (@nananamedia365) July 8, 2023

This latest victim, 63, sustained a shoulder injury and is in stable condition, Kenny explained.

In addition, the suspect opened fire against a group of people who were in the street, without hitting any of them.

(You can read: The reasons for the United States to approve the reunification that benefits Colombians)

According to the authorities, the suspect is a 25-year-old Hispanic male with a prior arrest in the city. “We don’t know the reason, but it seems random,” the officer told reporters. Upon arresting the youth, the agents recovered a 9-millimeter weapon, a magazine, and ammunition.

Police also reported that the suspect apparently traveled on an illegal motorcycle, since he did not have valid money in New York City.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE