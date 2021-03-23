New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York will expand eligibility for vaccination with the new Corona virus (Covid 19-) for anyone over the age of 50, starting this week, according to the New York Daily News.

The governor said the state will reduce the age requirement from 60 to 50 on Tuesday as the production and distribution of vaccines increases.

“Tomorrow morning for those 50 and over, make your appointment and get your vaccinations,” said Como during an appearance at the Grace Baptist Baptist Church in Mountain Vernon. “We are now in a new season. We are in the season of spring, and spring says it is a time for renewal and rebirth.”