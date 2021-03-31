New York on Tuesday followed in the footsteps of 14 other states in the United States and the District of Columbia by approving the project that legalize recreational use of marijuana for those over 21 years, after hours of intense debate in the state legislature.

The controversial bill finally found the green light after Democrats, who dominate the Senate and Assembly, reached an agreement with the governor last week. Andrew Cuomo, who faces multiple investigations, including alleged sexual harassment and alleged cover-up of coronavirus nursing home deaths.

Legislation could generate $ 350 million in annual taxes and part of those funds should be invested in minority communities affected by severe sentences for possession of this drug.

Likewise, the new industry would create between 30,000 and 60,000 new jobs, as reported by several US media.

According to the bill, New York will automatically delete the record of convicted persons for prior marijuana-related offenses that are no longer criminalized.

Medical marijuana dispensary in Cranbury, NJ. Photo The New York Times

It will also remove penalties for possession of up to three ounces (85 grams) of the drug, the new personal possession limit. And an existing medical marijuana program will be expanded.

“New York has a history of being the progressive capital of the nation and this important legislation will continue that legacy once again,” Cuomo said in a statement, thanking Senate leaders Andrea Stewart-Cousin and the Assembly, Carl Heastie for the effort.

He also noted that marijuana prohibition has long disproportionately impacted African-American communities with severe jail sentences “and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice to underserved communities, embraces a new industry that will grow the economy and establish safety for the public.

The Senate was the first to take the historic step, which was joined shortly after by the Assembly in giving the go-ahead to the bill that will establish an Office of Cannabis Management and a Cannabis Control Board that will be in charge of regulating and granting licenses to the state adult use program, existing medical marijuana program, and hemp program.

Marijuana plants at a dispensary in Secaucus, NJ. Photo: The New York Times

State Senator Liz Krueger, one of the bill’s sponsors, was pleased with a law that she says will end “failed marijuana prohibition policies and help begin the process of building a legal, fair and inclusive market for cannabis for adult use“.

“The last time the state did something like this was when we ended the prohibition of alcohol,” said Assemblywoman Crystal People-Stokes, a sponsor in the House of Representatives.

Then he stated, “That was in 1933. Studies tell us that more people who are not of color use the product, but people of color were the ones who were arrested and incarcerated.”

During the pre-approval debate, Republicans and some Democrats expressed concern that the wrong message is being sent to children and how police will be able to determine if a driver is high on weed.

The project, which is now going to Cuomo’s signature, is estimated to take two years to be fully implemented and plans to tax marijuana sales at 9%, and an additional 4% tax, the collection of which will be divided between the county government and the state government.

With information from EFE.

DB