With New York Mayor Eric Adams’ new policy measure, women up to 10 weeks pregnant will be able to access abortion through teleconsultation | Photo: EFE/Ángel Colmenares

New York City, run by Democrat Eric Adams, will be the first in the United States to offer residents access to abortion “on demand” after virtual care. The women will then receive abortion pills at their doorstep.

The service, called Virtual ExpressCarewill be offered by the public health service every day of the week to women up to 10 weeks pregnant, as announced by the mayor this week.

“We will not allow the far right to continue their crusade to deprive women of their reproductive rights in New York,” Adams said on Monday (2), after saying that the overturn of Roe vs. Wade last year was a decision made by an “activist Supreme Court”.

The Democrat stated that “teleconsultation abortion allows people to make the choices they need in private, so they can decide what is best for them and their future.”

This is not Adams’ first move to facilitate abortion practices. In November last year, he announced together with the commissioner of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Ashwin Vasan, the creation of the Abortion Access Center, financed with an investment of US$1 million (R$5, 17 million) from the city hall.

Furthermore, the Democrat signed six bills aimed at “protecting access” to abortion in New York.

One of the documents required the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to provide free abortion pills to women at all publicly operated health clinics.