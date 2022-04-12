Home page World

Of: Sophia Lother

Split

Several shots are said to have been fired in a subway station in New York. Several injuries are reported. This is known so far.

New York – Several people were injured in a gunshot in a subway station in New York. A police spokeswoman confirmed to the AFP news agency on Tuesday (April 12, 2022) that an emergency call had been received. Shots were fired in the midst of the heavy commuter traffic in the morning. According to the fire department, a total of 13 people were injured, five of them by gunfire, according to US media

The newspaper reports that a smoke bomb may have been detonated in the subway station. In addition, “several unexploded explosive devices” are said to have been found. The police in New York explained this Twitter: “There are currently no active explosive devices in connection with the shooting of several people at the 36th Street subway station in Brooklyn.”

New York: Shots in subway – 13 injured reported

According to the New York Times, there is already a suspect. A man, believed to be wearing a construction worker vest and a gas mask, is said to have fled the scene. The police are currently looking for him. The incident happened in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The police called on the population via Twitter to avoid the area. Witnesses were called upon to report to the police forces.

Police and emergency responders gather at the scene of a reported shooting of several people in front of a subway train in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12, 2022. © Spencer Platt/AFP

A spokesman for the Department of Education told the New York Times that schools in the area were on alert. This includes, among other things, that the doors are not opened to outsiders or visitors. The exact background is still unclear. (slo/AFP)