In New York there is an alarm for oysters contaminated by a bacterium that can lead to death

It’s an oyster alert in New York, the American paradise where the prized shellfish can be tasted – both cooked and raw – literally everywhere, even in the classic street kiosks. In the Big Apple, and in some areas of Connecticut, the state north of New York, several cases of vibrio contaminationa bacterium very rare and lethal which is in salt water and which has already led to death of three people.

According to US media reports, the vibrio belongs to the same family as the bacterium that causes the cholera. It can cause fever, diarrhea, stomach pain and vomiting, but also skin wounds, blisters, abscesses and ulcers. More serious symptoms include septicemia which can lead to death. The CDC – the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – has estimated that one in five people who become infected die, but many of the survivors face limb amputations. Despite this, New York restaurants seem unwilling to slow down the sale of oysters, which are among the vectors of the infection. But how does this bacterium contract?

The odds increase eating raw shellfish or entering water with open wounds, including a simple scratch. That is why the authorities advise against swimming in the area Long Island – the island located in front of the states of New York and Connecticut – unless you swaddle yourself with bandages. Investigations are underway to understand how the bacterium proliferated in those waters: however, it could be the fault of the overheating due to climate change.

