According to the complaint, the former American president inflated his assets to obtain better loan conditions | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

A judge declared former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) liable in a case of fraud as part of a civil case brought by the New York Public Prosecutor’s Office, which accused him of inflating his assets for years to obtain better conditions in loans and other economic benefits.

In a decision handed down this Tuesday afternoon (26), judge Arthur Engoron agreed with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, which last week requested a partial summary judgment on the main accusation in the case, that of fraud against Trump, his sons Donald Jr. and Eric, the Trump Organization and several partners, leaving six other crimes to be addressed in the trial scheduled to begin next Monday (2).

Attorney Letitia James, a member of the Democratic Party, said that Trump inflated his net worth by up to US$3.6 billion in annual financial statements provided to banks and insurance companies, according to Reuters.

James argued that among the assets whose values ​​were inflated were the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and a penthouse apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan.

Engoron is expected to announce the punishments at the end of the trial, which begins next week. Prosecutors are asking for $250 million in fines and for Trump to be banned from doing business in New York. The former president and the other defendants have not yet commented on the judge’s decision. (With EFE Agency)