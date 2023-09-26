A New York judge declared Donald Trump and two of his children responsible for “continued” financial “fraud” on Tuesday. in the evaluation of assets of the family business Trump Organization, days before the civil trial of this case that begins on Monday.

New York State Prosecutor Letitia James, who filed the complaint, is seeking a fine of $250 million. and the prohibition for both the former president – who aspires to return to the White House in next year’s elections – and his sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, from running any company.

In his decision, Judge Arthur Engoron finds that Donald Trump and his two sons, executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, are “responsible” for “continued violations” of the law.

Added to this is that the documents provided by the attorney general “clearly” show Donald Trump’s “fraudulent evaluations” of the assets of the group, which operates in the residential real estate, hotel and golf course sectors.



The New York state attorney general accuses the Republican billionaire and his children of having “inflated” andl wealth in billions of dollars to obtain advantageous bank loans or reduce your taxes from 2011 to 2021.

The context of the case

Donald Trump was also sentenced in May by a New York civil court to pay $5 million in damages to former journalist E. Jean Carroll after being found guilty of sexual assault in 1996.

The other fronts that Donald Trump has with justice

However, this is not the only case that Donald Trump faces with justice.

Case 1: 2020 Elections in Georgia

This is the most recent, which was announced last August. The Georgia justice system indicted him on the 14th that month along with 18 other people for allegedly trying to alter the result of the 2020 elections in this key state in the south of the country.

The prosecutor in charge of the case resorted to a law in force in this state on organized crime that is usually used against gangs and that provides penalties of five to 20 years in prison.

Case 2: Presidential 2020 and Capitol

Special prosecutor Jack Smith accuses him of undermining the foundations of American democracy by trying to alter the vote count in the presidential elections.

Trump is accused of “conspiracy” against the American State to obstruct an official procedure, that is, the joint session of Congress on January 6, 2021 to certify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

Case 3: White House Archives

As he left the White House, Trump took boxes full of documents, even though a 1978 law requires all US presidents to send all their emails, letters and other work documents to the National Archives.

In January 2022, Trump returned 15 boxes. But federal police estimated that the former president probably had more at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

