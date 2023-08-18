Lombard chef Riccardo Zebro, 34, was found dead at home in New York. The cook worked at the Santambroeus West Village, a place linked to the iconic Milanese restaurant. The circumstances of his death, which occurred in the night between 15 and 16 August, are still to be clarified. The news was reported by La Repubblica.

The chef had been in New York since 2016. He was originally from Cassina De’ Pecchi, in the province of Milan, where they were waiting for him a few weeks from now for the holidays. He had entered the restaurant business at a very young age, starting from the Sheraton Diana Majestic hotel in Porta Venezia, in Milan. He had started as a kitchen commis up to the role of head of the party in Paolo Croce’s brigade. Then he began to travel, from Bermuda to New York, where he worked in the San Carlo Osteria Piemonte restaurant, in the Soho district, and at Sant’Ambroeus. In 2018 he also got to cook his dishes for actor Robert De Niro. He was a proud testimonial of Italian cuisine, from ravioli del plin to tajarin to risotto with cuttlefish ink.