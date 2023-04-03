DThe barriers in front of the Manhattan Criminal Court have been there for two weeks. At that time, a protest call by Donald Trump had roused the security authorities. But after Thursday’s indictment, New York is finally preparing for a state of emergency when Trump arrives in court on Tuesday for the indictment.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington. Majid Sattar Political correspondent for North America based in Washington.

Around 36,000 New York police officers are on alert as of this Monday. Working with the court, the Department of Justice and the Secret Service, the city has woven a network of safeguards to do justice to the historic moment in which a former US president stands trial as a defendant for the first time. In addition, Trump had warned of “death and destruction” if indicted.

According to Trump, he is due to appear in the Manhattan Criminal Court early Tuesday afternoon. Until then, it is important not only to secure the court, but also the airport, Trump Tower and the almost seven-kilometer drive to the courthouse. On Tuesday, several roads around the court will be closed and parking will be banned in a larger zone. According to the broadcaster CNN, the security authorities started a test run with possible Trump routes at the weekend. In the evening, Trump then wants to address the press at his property in Florida.

So far, despite Trump’s call two weeks ago – at that time he predicted an incorrect date for the indictment – there have only been minor protests in New York and in front of his residence in Florida. For Tuesday, however, the security authorities are also monitoring the social networks. Trump continues to strongly criticize the indictment by the Manhattan Attorney’s Office. The United States is in decline, he wrote on Truth Social on Saturday. “But we will come back and make America great again.”







Trump sees witch hunts

Trump also railed against the judge who will preside over his case on Friday. “Juan Merchan, who was ‘assigned’ to my witch hunt case, HATES ME,” he said. Merchan, a 60-year-old New York Supreme Court Justice, has prior experience in cases involving the former president. In January, he sentenced the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg, to five months in prison for fraud and tax evasion, among other things. Trump now claimed that Merchan pressured Weisselberg to plead guilty at the time. He is “malicious”.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to plead “not guilty” after Tuesday’s indictment. The exact charges in the scandal involving hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 are only being announced at this moment.



The courthouse in Manhattan

:



Image: Reuters



The White House has so far remained silent on the indictment. President Joe Biden had repeatedly responded to questions on Friday that he would not comment on the matter. His staff point out that presidents generally do not comment on ongoing criminal cases. Vice President Kamala Harris also said during a trip to Africa that she would not comment on a pending case. Of course, there is also a political calculation behind the formal argument that the executive should stay out of judicial matters: Would Biden take a stand – in confidential talks he is said to have said that his predecessor should be tried because of his role in the storming of the Capitol – he would just take the bait that Trump is laying. Then the Republican could back up his argument that it was a “political prosecution” designed to influence the 2024 election.

Who will benefit from the procedure?

Biden, who – unlike his predecessor – has not yet officially announced his repeated candidacy, has said several times in the past that nothing better could happen to him than an opponent Trump. The indictment could promote the scenario. Trump is using law enforcement to compete with his rivals for the Republican presidential nomination for 2024. He is raising funds, mobilizing his base and forcing large sections of the party to rally behind him. His poll numbers against Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida and most dangerous competitor, have recently increased.







As much as the New York process could benefit Trump in the primaries, it is likely to be harmful to the actual presidential elections against the incumbent. For the Republican primaries, it will presumably be decisive whether Trump can prevent his base from moving away. So the battle is taking place on the right end of the political spectrum. The presidential elections, on the other hand, are likely to be centre-right.

In 2020, Biden had succeeded in retaining sections of moderate Republicans and independent voters – especially the value-conservative female electorate in the suburbs. With inflation and a generally fragile economy, his strategists fear the anti-Trump coalition could fall apart in 2024. Polls for the President suggest so. The trial against Trump and a possible conviction, according to the calculus in the White House, could weld them together again.