New York City has already received 97,000 immigrants seeking asylum since an unprecedented wave began a year ago, and estimates that next weekend it will already have exceeded the figure of 100,000, Immigration Commissioner Manuel de Castro said on Tuesday.

Castro, who attended the media on a guided tour to the new giant accommodation in Creedmoor, in the neighborhood of Queenswith capacity for a thousand people – single men, and not families – specified that of the 97,000, there are more than 60,000 who are still under the care of the public services of NY, both in accommodation and food or school for children.

(We recommend reading: Overflowing Migration: Exit of Children through the Darién Increased by 445%, Ombudsman Alert).

The giant Creedmoor hostel has been built on the premises of a disused former psychiatric hospital, and consists of four tents: a collective dormitory with camp cots, a dining room and call center, registry offices and public toilets.

Migrants hope to find accommodation in New York. See also From Michael Jackson to Bad Bunny or from puritanism to the 'woke' generation through the three most iconic kisses of the MTV VMAs Photo: SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

Its assembly and part of the operation has been financed by the State of New York, dAfter Mayor Eric Adams has repeatedly complained that the city cannot handle the enormous financial and logistical burden of welcoming all these immigrants, most of them from Latin America, alone.

(Also: Journey of 14 migrants who spent days hiding in the rudder blade of a ship).

Mayor Adams last week put a number to all this budget cost: 12,000 million dollars The city will pay this year and the next two to serve immigrants.

The first tenants are expected to arrive this afternoon, once the journalists have left, while another similar shelter is being built on Randall’s Island, eastern New York.



New York City is unique in the United States in that a decades-old law obliges it to provide a roof for any homeless person, and this detail, along with the more abundant job opportunities, is what has attracted immigrants in many higher proportion than other cities or states in the country.

(You might be interested in: Colombian migration helped Spain break its population record: why?).

HoweverMayor Adams has recently imposed a sixty day limit on each person arriving at a public shelter; after that time, and if you have not found another alternative, you have to reapply to be hosted again in the public system.

One of the main problems that immigrants encounter is the delay in obtaining a work permit -it usually takes an average of twelve months-, since without it they cannot emancipate themselves from municipal services, unless they decide to work without a work permit and thus risk expulsion.

EFE

Read more news…