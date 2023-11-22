Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/22/2023 – 11:50

The positive exterior and the sign that the Selic rate will continue to fall stimulate the Ibovespa this Wednesday, 22nd, which has not yet experienced considerable profit making. On Tuesday, the index fell just 0.26%, to 125,626.03 points, maintaining, at the time, an increase of around 11% this month.

Today, it opened at zero to zero, at 125,626.20 points and soon began to renew highs, in search of the 127 thousand points range, last seen in mid-July 2021.

In the assessment of Alexsandro Nishimura, economist and partner at Nomos, of the expected positive trend for the Bovespa Index, it may still be premature to estimate that it will reach the level of 130 thousand points in November. “It would be very optimistic to go to 130,000 points, unless there is an unexpected evolution on the fiscal issue”, he observes.

The increase in the Ibovespa comes in the wake of statements by the president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, in an interview with Bloomberg, yesterday.

He stated that interest rates in Brazil are still so restrictive that the BC can continue to cut them. Today, in a lecture, he said that there is room to cut interest rates without having an effect on the exchange rate.

“The increase in the Ibovespa reflects the statements made yesterday and today by the president of the Central Bank, reinforcing further declines in the Selic. As a result, there is a fall in the interest rate curve in Brazil, also influenced by the decline in the returns on Treasuries and United States Treasury bonds”, explains Nishimura. “This will naturally reflect an improvement in the stock market”, adds the economist and partner at Nomos.

“Campos Neto’s speech yesterday and also issues of a positive external scenario, such as iron ore, help the Ibovespa”, reinforces the chief strategist of the Laatus Group, Jefferson Laatus.

The market is still monitoring the noise at Petrobras, while oil falls more than 4.00% abroad. The drop comes after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) confirmed that the meeting of the group’s Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee, as well as the conference of cartel members with external allies (OPEC+), was postponed until November 30. In recent days, speculation that the cartel could cut supply has boosted prices.

In Brazil, uncertainty continues regarding Petrobras. Yesterday, President Lula demonstrated to the president of Petrobras, Jean Paul Prates, and others present at a meeting at Palácio do Planalto that he did not like the public discussions about fuel prices. Prates stated that “the meeting with Lula was very positive” and did not discuss fuel adjustments.

“It’s not convincing, and today oil is falling also due to the temporary truce in the conflict in the Middle East. It takes the breath away from the actions,” says Laatus.

Furthermore, the expectation of votes on bills on exclusive and offshore funds and sports betting in the Senate’s Economic Affairs Committee (CAE) remains on the radar.

At 11:30 am, Petrobras shares fell 1.70% and Vale’s shares rose 0.25%. Iron ore advanced 1.53% in Dalian, China. The Ibovespa rose 0.77%, to 126,597.84 points, after advancing 0.99%, peaking at 126,875.11 points.

“Bank shares rise, given the positive vision that Campos Neto brought,” says Laatus. Most shares from large institutions rose above 1.00%. Furthermore, some retailer shares advanced, such as Casas Bahia, with gains of around 5.00% and Magazine Luiza, of 2.00%.

In New York, stock markets rise, one day after the minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed, the North American central bank) indicate that American interest rates will remain high for longer, although bets continue to suggest a decline in May 2024.

Tomorrow, the markets will be closed there due to the Thanksgiving holiday, with only part reopening the following day.