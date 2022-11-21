A chill ran through all the gay bars in the United States on Sunday. The attack on the Q club in Colorado Springs, which has left five dead and thirty injured, has been a reminder that hate is still on the loose. New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who was just re-elected with the support of that community, immediately took action on the matter. “I have directed that the State Police increase surveillance and support for communities that are potential targets of hate crimes,” she announced. “In New York we will not tolerate violence or bigotry against any group.”

As in the attack on the Orlando club, Pulse, which occurred in 2016, among the victims there were also some heterosexuals who simply danced that night on the floor to have a good time. Among them was Ashley Pogue, who leaves her husband and an 11-year-old daughter “totally devastated,” said her sister Stephanie Clark. Her hobbies were fishing and hunting. Just the week before, he had killed a deer, but it wasn’t this gun lover who helped subdue the 22-year-old gunman, it was two men who lunged at him, snatched one of his pistols, and hit him with it in the face. head. With this they demystify the theory that only a good armed man can stop an armed bad man. “We owe them a great debt of gratitude,” Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said.

All of this happened in less than five minutes. Had it not been for them, the Police believe that the size of the massacre would have been much greater. In Orlando, the list of fatalities rose to 49 people, in addition to 53 injured. In that shooting, the deadliest in the history of the United States until the one in Las Vegas, the following year, the murderer had time to look for his victims hidden in the toilets and take hostages to confront the Police, who took more than 3 hours to shoot him down.

Five counts of murder



The Club Q suspect will live to tell the tale, but he hasn’t wanted to talk yet. Anderson Lee Aldrich was injured and is in a local hospital out of danger. This Monday, the Prosecutor’s Office filed five charges against him for first-degree murder and another five for injuries caused during a hate crime, which will be just the beginning. His record includes a previous arrest for threatening to kill his mother with a pipe bomb in El Paso as recently as June of last year, as well as several hate incidents that will add weight to the case against him. His mother “has not been cooperative either,” Vasquez said.

The young man, described by his mother at his church as “a runaway train,” is believed to be the grandson of Republican state legislator Randy Voepel, a former mayor of Santee, California, who was ironically criticized by the California Family Council. for being “openly hostile to Biblical values”, after having voted in favor of gay month.