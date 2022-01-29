A storm has been sweeping the entire east coast of the United States for days. There are many impassable roads. In Manhattan, people sledding in parks

The Big Apple is completely covered in snow. From Times Square to Central Park evocative and dreamy images with the whitewashed metropolis. In Central Park, many have flocked to sleds.

The winter storm, expected for days, is scourging the entire east coast, starting with Massachusetts, and has ended up bringing snow to New York too, where, since Friday evening, it snows continuously.

The fact that it is the weekend has made the traffic situation less chaotic, but many roads are not passable, especially outside of Manhattan. The parked cars are now covered by the white layer.

Forecasts say that the snow will continue to fall for a few more hours. New Jersey, New York and Connecticut have declared a state of emergency.