In New York I know what I don’t want for breakfast, no matter where I stay. I’m not interested in the American version of bacon and eggs, or scrambled eggs with sausage, or milk bowls with cereal. Neither do eggs benedict, nor the toast with avocado, nor of course the waffles or the French omelettes with roasted potatoes. Over time I have come to the conviction that, with some exceptions, appearances surpass reality in the buffets of most hotels and on the menus in the thousand corners of this great metropolis. Without delving into other reasons, my preferences focus on pancakes or pancakes, as we call them in Spain. Thick, spongy, morbid in texture, superimposed three by three, a declared weakness. Of course, dressed with cream and jam or drizzled with maple syrup (maple syrup), syrup that I’m excited about.

Six days in this city have allowed me as many breakfasts. Lights and shadows between a great discovery, two notable experiences in Little Spain and a resounding disappointment that was already expected. That apart from an unfortunate attempt to bruncha concept that has been evolving, to stop being that agape that replaces breakfast and replaces a meal —“breakfast further lunch“—and which now encompasses all kinds of weekend lunches from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The prices are in line with the city’s standards, disproportionate from our perspective. The bill for a plate of pancakes, with coffee and orange juice, is difficult to go below 35 euros.

It occupies a corner of Soho with little tables on the street. From 10:00 a.m., and especially on weekends, there are queues at the door. Among their best specialties, the soufflé pancakes. Soft, light and with an ethereal texture, particularly delicate, my great discovery on this last trip. To confess ignorance, I was unaware that such pieces, inflated, low in sugar and light as air, were from Japan. And that Flipper’s,—with a store open in New York’s Soho and another in Hollywood itself—acts as a franchise from the Japanese house where they were invented. One of the comments I received via Instagram came from a Japanese pastry shop located in Spain that alluded to the technical complexity of the recipe and reminded me that since 2019 they have also been made in Madrid in Panda Pastisserie. Driven by my sweet tooth, I even dared to share another of their specialties at Flipper’s, pancakes with whipped cottage cheese and lemon syrup. Addictive, sweet to the point of saying enough.

Flipper’s. 337 W Broadway New York, NY 10013. Phone: (917) 265-8292.

Visited Clinton Street Baking years ago for the first time faithful to a recommendation of the The New York Times that the establishment had awarded for the quality of its pancakes (“best pancakes“), the best in the city, according to the newspaper. I then enjoyed an acceptable brunchincluding fruit juices, eggs benedict and omelette with bacon, apart from their pancakes with cream and jam, which I loved. The coffee, American type, pleasant. Since then, even though your menu offers more than 20 savory suggestions, in my visits to this house I have focused on the “Pancakes with warm maple butter” (pancakes with hot maple syrup butter). This time I went back to the wild blueberry one and left out the banana with nuts and the chocolate ones. Something like a real foodporn in a Lower East Side location of the big Apple. Every day, Clinton’s Street Baking is packed with New Yorkers and tourists. Even from the early hours of the morning you have to endure long queues on weekends. It’s a shame that routine tends to take over the house.

Clinton St. Baking. 4 Clinton St, New York, NY 10002.

Breakfast at Little Spain, in an image provided by the market.

I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to have breakfast at Little Spain, the gastronomic embassy of José Andrés and his partners. Starting at eight in the morning, in a corner of the premises – the Manolo bar and the chiringuito -, located at the entrance, with a terrace and umbrellas on the sidewalk when the weather permits, high-quality Iberian breakfasts are served. For two consecutive times I left out the pancakes to share a plate of fried eggs with lace and Iberian ham, and a succulent sobrasada sandwich with Mahón cheese.

On my second visit I focused on the pastries they make daily, ensaimadas, xuxos and stuffed croissants. The coffee, magnificent, fair trade. In the rest of the menu, cheese and chocolate cakes, flans, rice pudding, ham and cheese sandwiches, and such tempting sandwiches as egg with bacon and fried green peppers. A reliable clue if there ever was one.

Little Spain. 10 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001.

I have never liked this place nor have I understood the fever that the cupcakes they generated at the time. The series launched them Sex in New York starting in 2008 without gastronomic reasons to justify it. A testimony to the prescription capacity of Hollywood and the great American media. When I visited Magnolia Bakery in 2012, in its heyday, that strange sanctuary supported long lines of mythomaniacs eager to taste its mug cakes, time bombs with enormous caloric load. Today, out of fashion, the premises, practically empty, witness the collapse of an absurd setup. Magnolia Bakery It is not a breakfast place either, but rather a neighborhood pastry shop where the famous takeaways are sold. cupcakes, apart from coffees and teas to drink on the street. Carried away by a sort of Stockholm syndrome, I entered, requested a tea and a sort of muffin with cream that broke in my hand before the first bite. Better to forget it.

Magnolia Bakery. 401 Bleecker Street NY

Saturday in New York, brunch day and I headed to Sadelle’s excited about completing the ritual. I arrived excited, ready to enjoy an English breakfast in an XXL version and my experience turned out to be a complete fiasco. Neither the scrambled eggs with roast potatoes, nor the bagel stuffed with salmon and cream cheese (one of the house specialties), they deserved the least praise. Neither does orange juice. I remembered the experience much better on my last visit. The place, yes, was packed to capacity. And all from a formula that has led him to open stores in Las Vegas, Dallas, Paris, Riyadh and Miami.

Sadelle’s. 463 West Broadway. New York, NY 10012.

