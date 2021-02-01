A powerful winter storm hits the northeastern United States on Monday and it could be one of the biggest in history in hitting New York.

The State decreed a state of emergency, stopped vaccinations against COVID-19 against the prediction that it could receive about 50 cm of snow.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a storm watch for an area from Virginia to Maine, home to tens of millions of people. In turn, he predicted huge snowfall with winds of up to 80 km per hour in New York, New Jersey, and parts of Philadelphia and Connecticut.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio decreed a state of emergency on Sunday night in the city of 8.6 million inhabitants, where snow continues to fall steadily in thick flakes and has already covered streets and avenues.

The New York government decreed the closure of schools Monday and Tuesday and restricted non-essential travel. This year, however, not as many people are affected as many students attend online classes and thousands of employees work from home in the wake of the pandemic.

The mayor also suspended COVID vaccination appointments on Monday and banned restaurants from serving customers at tables located outside this Monday.

“I asked people not to be on the street. It is dangerous. The most important task now is to protect people’s lives by facing the snow first. Tomorrow (Tuesday) we really want to go back to vaccinating” against covid, he said. de Blasio on Monday to the MSNBC television channel.

The forecast states that New York could receive up to 50 centimeters of snow. Photo: EFE

“This storm is not a joke and the biggest concern now is that the forecast rate of snowfall this afternoon, 5 cm per hour, creates a extremely dangerous situation on our routes“, said the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo.

The snowfall, which started Sunday night, reached 5 inches in Central Park on Monday morning, and could reach up to 50 cm, according to the weather service.

“If we exceed 50 cm it will be one of the 10 biggest snow storms in New York City,” Matthew Wunsch, a NWS meteorologist in the city, told AFP.

“It will be a decent blizzard for New York, one of the biggest we’ve seen in a while, at least in a couple of years,” added Wunsch, who noted that it can keep snowing until Tuesday afternoon.

New York’s three airports and their metropolitan area canceled between 65% and 90% of their flights, according to the Flight Aware site. More than 1,500 flights were canceled across the country, mostly in Boston, New York, Washington DC and Philadelphia.

A region under the snow

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency, giving authorities the ability to close roads, evacuate homes, and obtain equipment necessary for public safety.

Too ordered the suspension of public transport across the state through Monday.

“Charge your devices and if you experience power outages, report them immediately,” he wrote on Twitter.

The storm, which left snowfalls of up to 6 feet and heavy rains in mountainous areas of California last week, moved to the Midwest of the country, especially affecting Chicago, which registered about 20 cm of snow.

Heavy snow has fallen since Sunday night in Washington DC and delighted the giant pandas at the National Zoo, frolicking in the snow. The NWS predicts that the snow cover can reach up to 20 cm in the area of ​​the federal capital and Baltimore, in Maryland.

Thousands of students from Washington schools were due to return to school in person on Monday for the first time since March, but their return was postponed to Tuesday.

Because of the snow, US President Joe Biden postponed a visit that he had planned for the State Department.

The city of Philadelphia, in Pennsylvania, also declared a state of emergency, closed government buildings and asked its residents to remove their cars from certain streets to be able to sweep snow.

The storm is expected to hit Maine on Tuesday, where it can leave between 8 and 13 inches of snow, as well as hail.

Source: AFP