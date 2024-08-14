According to the criteria of

According to data from the United States National Weather Service that recovered the New York Post, the smoke generated in Canada as a result of forest fires that the northern country is suffering. Smoke could be seen in New Jersey and New York on Wednesday and is expected to persist for a few more days.experts said.

“We estimate that this will continue for the next few days.“The agency’s New York office wrote on social media. X. In addition, the agency also stated that no “harmful impacts” on air quality are expected and that there will be no health consequences from this situation.

Satellite image of the smoke affecting New York. Photo:X / @NWSNewYorkNY Share

“Hazy skies can be expected through Thursday across the city and could persist briefly into Friday.”said the meteorologist of Fox ForecastJordan Overton, a The Post. Furthermore, contrary to what the New York authorities stated, he stated that this could affect the air quality of the area, especially for sensitive groups in society.

In the city of New York, Long Island, parts of Connecticut, Newark and New Jersey, the air quality index was classified as “moderate”while in the Hudson Valley it was “good,” according to information from the National Weather Service.

The wildfires in Canada

Canada is going through a difficult few years in relation to forest fires, last summer More than 235,000 people had to be evacuated across the country due to more than 100 scattered fire outbreaksaccording to data collected by New York Post.

Canadian authorities are constantly monitoring the active fire outbreaks, which occurred in the same area where In 2023, more than 182,108 square kilometers were affected.