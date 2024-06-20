According to a statement issued by the state of New York, On June 7, Governor Kathy Hochul celebrated the legislative approval of two bills leaders in the United States to protect minors during their use of the Internet: the Stop Addictive Content Exploitation for Children (SAFE) law and the New York Children’s Data Protection law.

According to the criteria of

“New York is leading the nation in protecting our children from addictive social media and protect your personal data from predatory companies,” Governor Hochul said in a conference, as reported CBS News. This Thursday, he will sign the document that approves the laws.

What does the SAFE law mean for minors in New York?



The SAFE Act will require social media companies to restrict addictive content for minors. Photo:Istock.com Share

According to Hochul’s office, The SAFE Act will require social media companies to restrict addictive content on their platforms to users under 18 years of age. Unless parental consent is given, underage users will not receive these types of products.

The legislation will also prohibit social media platforms from sending notifications about addictive content to minors from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM without parental consent and will authorize the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) to bring an action to enjoin violations of the new law, as well as seek Civil penalties of up to US$5,000 for failing to comply with this rule.

Finallywill require the establishment of acceptable methods of age verification and parental consent, which will be determined by the Attorney General’s Office as part of a rule-making process. This will apply once the law is signed.

What will the New York Children’s Data Protection law consist of?



For its part, the New York’s Children’s Data Protection law will prohibit online sites from collecting, using, sharing or selling personal data of anyone under 18, unless they receive informed consent or unless doing so is strictly necessary for the purpose of the website. Such legislation also authorizes the OAG to enforce the law and prohibit and seek damages or civil penalties of up to US$5,000 per violation.