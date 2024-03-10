A man from New York was convicted of killing and dismembering woman after fraudulently taking out a life insurance policy in his name and then trying to collect the benefits, federal prosecutors said last Monday. The accused would have sought advice on how to cover up the crime in the series Dexteraccording to his accomplice.

Cary Martin murdered Brandy Odom in 2018. The young woman lived in Queens with him and with Adelle Anderson, who became the pimp's accomplice in the murder and dismemberment of the woman. According to the District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, the defendant watched police series such as Dexter and The first 48 to understand how the tests worked and look for ways to avoid being discovered.

The verdict comes nearly five years after the death of Brady Odom, who died strangled in his apartment at the hands of the man convicted of the crime. Prior to the murder, the man and her accomplice, Adelle Anderson, processed several life insurance policies in the young woman's name, with the premeditated intention of taking her life and collecting the insurance.

Murderer in the United States watched series to learn how to hide his crimes

The pimp prepared his plan by seeking information through series inspired by murders and police investigations, according to her accomplice, who testified at trial that she and Martin watched investigative shows to learn “what not to do and what to do to avoid getting caught by the police.” Adelle Anderson also said that the convicted man looked Dexter “looking for a way to commit the crime when he got rid of Brandy.”

Dexter Morgan, the main character of Dexter, is a forensic scientist specializing in blood spatter analysis and also a murderer. Photo:Showtime/CBS Share

After Brandy Odom's strangulation, Cary Martin and Adelle Anderson bought cleaning supplies, They covered their bathroom with heavy-duty black garbage bags and dismembered the victim's body.and then disposed of his remains in Canarsie Park, according to the murderer's accomplice testified.

Martin and Anderson They made several failed attempts to collect on Odom's life insurance policies, until they were arrested in 2020., according to prosecutors. Among the evidence presented against him are his internet searches, which include “Dewalt 12 amp corded saber saw,” on the Home Depot site; and “how to insert the blade for the saber saw” and “using the saber saw”, on YouTube.

After the discovery of the remains, Martin continued the investigation through the Internet, searching for related articles. The man found guilty faces life in prison, which the Brooklyn federal prosecutor considers appropriate for “a horrific, cold-blooded crime,” he said.