While all over the world scientists sound the alarm, foreshadowing the onset of global warming, the disappearance of the ozone layer etc. , in the city of New York in the United States decided to act more clearly, showing how much time is left before the onset of the “ecological apocalypse.”

To do this, a massive 15-digit electronic clock located in Union Square was used, which showed the time in its unique style – it counted the hours, minutes and seconds from and to midnight.

Now, from Saturday, September 19, the metronome has a new important mission: instead of measuring 24-hour cycles, it counts down the time until the moment when, according to the authors of the idea, climate change will enter a catastrophic and irreversible phase.

The idea belongs to artists Gan Golan and Andrew Boyd.

According to their plan, starting from 15:20 Saturday, messages began to appear on the display, such as: “The Earth has a deadline” (from English. The Earth has a deadline). Then came the numbers – 7: 103: 15: 40: 07, representing the years, days, hours, minutes and seconds before this deadline for the irreversibility of the ecological catastrophe.

This number, according to the authors of the project, is based on the estimates of the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change in Berlin.

“This is our way of shouting this number from the rooftops. The world is literally counting on us“Golan said before the countdown started.

Thus, artists want to draw attention to the problems of global warming. They themselves call their work “Climatic Clock”. The project will be presented in the city until September 27, before the end of the climatic week.

The watch is on display in a building at 14th Street in One Union Square South. The authors of this project say that their goal is to organize a permanent exhibition of watches – in this place or elsewhere.

To describe the project, Golan and Boyd created climateclock.world website. On it you can find a detailed explanation of what the numbers indicated on the scoreboard mean. The resource also provides a link to the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – the UN body that evaluates scientific data related to climate change.

Golan noted that he came up with the idea to publicly illustrate the urgent need to combat climate change about two years ago, shortly after the birth of his daughter. He invited Boyd, a Lower East Side activist, to work with him on this project.

The artists said they had previously created a portable climate clock for Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, ahead of her performance last year at the UN Climate Summit.

The purpose of creating the large-scale clocks that New Yorkers can see today was partly influenced by other clocks designed to draw public attention to certain issues. For example, “Doomsday Clock”, which counts down time to the end of the world. And also the “National Debt Counter” – a scoreboard installed on one of the buildings in Manhattan, displaying a real-time estimate of the total US debt.

Golan and Boyd decided that the climate clock would have the greatest impact if displayed in a public place and presented as a work of art.

“This is perhaps the most important number in the world.“Boyd said.

“The climate clock will remind the world every day of how close we are to the edge of the abyss,” said Stephen Ross, chairman of the board of development company One Union Square South, where the clock is located.

He added: “This initiative will encourage everyone to join us in the fight for the future of our planet.”

A report published in 2018 says global warming is likely to lead to an average air temperature of 1.5 ° C to pre-industrial levels between 2030 and 2052 if it continues at the current pace. This level of warming is projected to increase damage to many ecosystems and an estimated $ 54 trillion in economic damage, the report said.

The site also tracks the growing percentage of global energy production from renewable sources. And he gives directions on how to create a small, inexpensive watch like the one given to Thunberg.

“You cannot argue with science. You just have to reckon with it, ”Boyd said.

