Weinstein, now 72, was sentenced to 23 years in prison in the United States in 2020 for sexual assault and rape. However, the Supreme Court of New York State overturned the verdict in the spring due to procedural errors and ordered a retrial. Weinstein remained in custody, however, as he had also been sentenced to 16 years in prison for allegations of sexual violence in another case in Los Angeles in February 2023.
In July, the start of a new trial against Weinstein was set for November 12. On Thursday, he was scheduled to attend another hearing in a New York court after federal prosecutors there presented new evidence of sexual assault by Weinstein in the 2000s.
More than 80 women have accused Weinstein of harassment, sexual assault or rape. Among them are prominent actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd.
#York #Harvey #Weinstein #hospital #emergency #surgery
