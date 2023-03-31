local media in USA reported this thursday that a grand jury in New York gave the go-ahead to indict former President Donald Trump for his role in the alleged hush-up payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels. The decision, however, is not yet public and its official notification is missing.

According to media such as CNN and The New York Timeswho reported this news, this would make Trump the first president of that country to face criminal charges in the US justice system.

The New York newspaper, which quotes four people familiar with the matter, indicates that the decision will be announced in the coming days and by then the Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office will have asked Trump to turn himself in to be cited for the charges, which are not yet known.

Within minutes of the indictment being made public, Trump issued a statement in which he reiterated being the victim of “a witch hunt” and affirmed that this decision “is going to turn massively against (President) Joe Biden.”

Immediately afterwards, he posted on his network, Truth Social, that the accusation “is an attack against our country of a magnitude never seen before (….) The United States is now a Third World country, a nation in serious decline.”

In 2006, Stormy met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament. Photo: AFP / Instagram @thestormydaniels

The grand jury, a body that reviews cases and decides whether or not there is a basis for a trial, has followed with great media attention since ten days ago the Trump assured that his 23 members were going to confirm his accusation and immediately afterwards he would be arrested, which ultimately did not occur.

Until this very Wednesday, it was believed that the grand jury would postpone its decision until the end of April.

For his part, The Wall Street Journal maintains that the grand jury has examined in its latest meetings -which are not public, so their content is only known through leaks- a second case of another Playboy model who also accuses Trump of having paid her in exchange for keeping quiet about a intercourse.

Model Karen McDougal, who was “Playboy Girl” of the year in 1998claims that she had a sexual relationship with Trump for ten months in 2006, and reached an agreement to publish her story with The National Enquirer in exchange for $150,000, but the newspaper -whose owner is a friend of Trump- bought his testimony to hide it.

The detail is important, because it would mean that the accusation of Stormy Daniels is no longer isolated and that there is a pattern of conduct on the part of Trump, which makes his guilt more likely.

This investigation by the district attorney of Manhattan of the payment to Daniels, the most immediate of the several that corner Trump, has lasted for nearly five years and centers on a $130,000 payment to Daniels -presumably in exchange for his silence about a sexual relationship in 2006- during the electoral campaign that ended up taking him to the White House in 2017.

In a book, Stormy Daniels describes her alleged affair with Donald Trump before he was elected president.

Meanwhile, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen also issued a statement, very restrained in tonein which he fundamentally recalled two pillars of the law: that all defendants have the right to the presumption of innocence but at the same time said that he was “consoled” by the fact that “no one is above the law, not even a former president ”.

For his part, the former president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., criticized the decision. Trump Jr. called the decision an example of the “instrumentalization of justice” and is a sign of a “communist” country.

While the lawyer of the porn actress Stormy Daniels He said the criminal indictment against the former US president shows that “no one is above the law.” “Donald Trump’s impeachment is no cause for joy,” Clark Brewster tweeted.

This news will have major repercussions in the 2024 presidential race. Trump has, in fact, already flirted with trying to return to the White House. However, imputing him may stand in your way

CARLOS JOSE REYES GARCIA

INTERNATIONAL SUB-EDITOR

TIME