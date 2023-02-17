New York Governor Kathy Hochul waved the Chinese flag and marched alongside Chinese Consul General Huang Ping during a Chinese New Year parade in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, March 12, according to footage reviewed by National Review. .

During an opening ceremony for the annual event in New York’s Chinatown neighborhood, Hochul gave a brief two-minute speech, according to footage from the event posted on a YouTube account called Live Walking NYC.

“This is living proof,” she said, referring to the size of the crowd, “that New York City is back.” Throughout her remarks, which emphasized the resilience of the Asian-American community, she held the flag of the People’s Republic of China alongside the flag of the United States, waving both for emphasis.

Hochul wasn’t the only one; Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was also seen waving the flags of China and the United States as he spoke before her during the ceremony.

In addition to Hochul, other members of the public power of New York were present at the event, such as the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, and senator Chuck Schumer, who shared the stage with the Chinese consul general Huang Ping, from the hard line of the communist party .

While Hochul and other New York politicians have previously attended this and other events alongside Chinese government officials, this year was different as the governor stood by China’s controversial consul general amid multiple Chinese spying scandals. In addition to the balloon controversy, the Chinese government operated a Manhattan police station until it was recently closed during an FBI investigation.

Bizarrely, the governor’s office appears to have omitted footage of Hochul’s speech waving the Chinese flag from a video about her participation posted on her official YouTube channel. The video begins immediately after she drops the flags.

But Hochul’s office did not remove the images of the governor walking with the Chinese consul. The video cuts to another moment, where Hochul, Huang, Adams, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, and others stand as the US national anthem plays (American officials place their hands over their hearts as Huang squeezes the hands). The next scene shows Hochul marching alongside Huang and others behind a banner with a New Year’s greeting.

Huang, a fixture at official ceremonies in New York, defends questionable views such as denying the Chinese government’s atrocities against the Uighurs and supporting China’s baseless claims to Taiwan’s sovereignty.

During a podcast interview in 2021, he insisted on defending the Chinese Communist Party’s record, saying he “kept his promise and did a great job” and hit back at critics of the party’s crackdown. [na província dos uigures em] Xinjiang — which is widely recognized as a crime against humanity — whom he accused of propagating “fabricated” claims.

Still, none of that background made Huang persona non grata in Albany or Manhattan. He and Hochul have met on numerous occasions since 2019, when Hochul was Lieutenant Governor of New York. In 2021, the consul referred to the governor as an “old friend” in a Facebook post.

In addition to the longstanding collaboration with Huang, Hochul is also linked to the China General Chamber of Commerce, which reportedly has ties to the United Front Department of Labor, a broad party apparatus that engages in political influence and interference work in China. and abroad. One of the advisers to the United Front’s Department of Labor is an executive at Hikvision—a Chinese surveillance company sanctioned by the United States for its key role in the Xinjiang atrocities and China’s military buildup.

The governor delivered the keynote address at a gala for the group last year.

During the speech, Hochul paid tribute to “the beautiful relationship between our countries, China and the United States, China and New York, great partners who continue to work together collaboratively.”

Hochul also marched in the Chinese New Year parade last year, when the Chinese police station was represented on a float organized by the America ChangLe Association — a mysterious nonprofit group that facilitated the station’s unauthorized presence in New York.

In January, Steven Tin, the parade’s organizer, emphasized in comments to National Review that the parade is an apolitical event, adding that America ChangLe had not signed up for the 2023 event.

©2023 National Review. Published with permission.