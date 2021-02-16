New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said New York State authorities did not try to hide the true number of deaths after infection with COVID-19 in nursing homes, reports TASS…

However, he admitted that they did not disclose the relevant data as quickly as they should.

“No excuses. I take responsibility for this, “the Democrat said and added that all information about deaths in nursing homes and medical institutions” was always fully and accurately communicated publicly. “

In addition, according to Cuomo, the media and political opponents took advantage of the lack of this information. He expressed the opinion that the delay in the release of information gave rise to the emergence of “conspiracy theories.”

Earlier, Cuomo’s aide Melissa Deroza said that the governor’s office had obstructed the provision of death data. She explained that the Cuomo apparatus feared that the Trump administration could use this information. Republicans in the state legislature have demanded the governor’s resignation.

Recall that the United States is in first place in the world in the number of cases of coronavirus infection. According to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, more than 27.6 million cases of infection have been recorded in the country, more than 486.3 thousand patients have died.

New York initially experienced a more difficult situation than any other American state, but later the situation stabilized. According to the latest information, more than 1.5 million cases of coronavirus were detected there and more than 46 thousand deaths were recorded.