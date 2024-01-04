This year too, the specific award ceremony will be held by the New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) with i New York Game Awards 2024which therefore reaches its thirteenth edition this year: let's see all the nominees for the awards expected.
The event will be held on January 23, 2024 at the SVA Theater in Manhattan, and during this there will also be space for a special award to Neil Druckmann, head of Naughty Dog, who will receive the prestigious Andrew Yoon Legend Award on this occasion, a sort of career award.
As you can see, all the categories are symbolically linked to typical places and monuments of New York, let's see what all the candidates have been announced for. Dominating the nominations is Baldur's Gate 3 with 6 nominations, followed by Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 with 5. Note that, in this case, Starfield is among the titles in the running for Best Game of the Year.
All the nominees for the 2024 New York Game Awards
Big Apple Award for Best Game of the Year
- Alan Wake II
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Hi-Fi Rush
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Off Broadway Award for Best Indie Game
- A Space for the Unbound
- Chants of Shinar
- El Paso Elsewhere
- Jusant
- Pizza Tower
- Sea of Stars
- The Talos Principle II
- Viewfinder
Herman Melville Award for Best Writing in a Game
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Starfield
- Tchia
- Thirsty Suitors
Statue of Liberty Award for Best World
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Chants of Shinar
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Starfield
Tin Pan Alley Award for Best Music in a Game
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Tchia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Great White Way Award for Best Acting in a Game
- Amelia Tyler as The Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
- Ben Starr as Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
- Elizabeth Saydah as Riley in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
- Idris Elba as Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Melanie Liburd as Saga Anderson in Alan Wake II
- Neil Newbon as Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
Coney Island Dreamland Award for Best AR/VR Game
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Assassin's Creed Nexus VR
- Body of Mine
- Horizon Call of the Mountain
- Humanity
- We Are One
Central Park Children's Zoo Award for Best Kids Game
- Disney Illusion Island
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
- Pikmin 4
- Super Mario Bro. Wonders
- Tchia
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
A-Train Award for Best Mobile Game
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Honkai: StarRail
- Kimono Cats
- Laya's Horizon
- Monster Hunter Now
- Land Nil
Freedom Tower Award for Best Remake
- Dead Space
- Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Ocean: The Second Story
- Super Mario RPG
Joltin' Joe Award for Best Esports Player of the Year
- Alexis “Zen” Bernier (Team Vitality) – Rocket League
- Arslan “Arslan Ash” Siddique (Twisted Minds/Red Bull eSports) – Tekken 7
- Choi “Zeus” Woo-je (T1) – League of Legends
- Lee “Faker” Sang-Hyeok (T1) – League of Legends
- Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Team Vitality) – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez (New York Subliners) – Call of Duty
Chumley's Speakeasy Award for Best Hidden Gem
- 9 Years of Shadow
- American Arcadia
- Conrad Stevenson's Paranormal PI
- Outer Terror
- Slay the Princess
- Videoverse
NYC GWB Award for Best DLC
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania
- God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
- Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores
- Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways
- Vampire Survivors: Co-op Mode
Knickerbocker Award for Best Games Journalism
- Andrea Long Chu, Vulture
- Blessing Adeoya Jr., Kinda Funny Games
- Brendan Sinclair, GamesIndustry.biz
- Ed Smith, PCGamesN/Bullet Points Monthly
- Hanif Abdurraqib, The Paris Review
- Nicole Carpenter, Polygon
- Reid McCarter, Bullet Points Monthly
