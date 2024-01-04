This year too, the specific award ceremony will be held by the New York Videogame Critics Circle (NYVGCC) with i New York Game Awards 2024which therefore reaches its thirteenth edition this year: let's see all the nominees for the awards expected.

The event will be held on January 23, 2024 at the SVA Theater in Manhattan, and during this there will also be space for a special award to Neil Druckmann, head of Naughty Dog, who will receive the prestigious Andrew Yoon Legend Award on this occasion, a sort of career award.

As you can see, all the categories are symbolically linked to typical places and monuments of New York, let's see what all the candidates have been announced for. Dominating the nominations is Baldur's Gate 3 with 6 nominations, followed by Alan Wake 2 and Cyberpunk 2077 with 5. Note that, in this case, Starfield is among the titles in the running for Best Game of the Year.