New York | Four died in a fire caused by e-bikes

According to the authorities, fires related to electric bicycles and scooters have become more common.

Four one person died and two were seriously injured in a building fire caused by e-bikes in New York, local authorities said on Tuesday. At least the news agency Reuters and New York Post.

The fire broke out between Monday and Tuesday night at an electric bike and scooter service shop in New York’s Chinatown, with apartments above.

According to the New York Post, two women, aged 74 and 62, and two men, aged 85 and 80, died in the fire.

“It is clear that this was caused by lithium batteries and electric bikes,” the fire chief Laura Kavanagh told a press conference held there.

According to Kavanagh, the store has previously been accused of security violations.

Fire department says it’s the 108th e-bike and scooter-related fire in New York this year. Including the victims of Tuesday’s fire, a total of 66 people have been injured in the fires and 12 have died.

In April, a similar fire occurred in the borough of Queens, killing a 19-year-old woman and her 7-year-old brother.

Fires related to e-bikes and scooters have increased in New York. In 2020, 44 of them were recorded. Last year the number was 220.

Batteries are more likely to catch fire if the batteries are of poor quality or old. Batteries must also not be bundled together during charging.

According to Kavanagh, when the batteries ignite, there are so many flames that “it’s too late” when the fire starts.