Within a few hours, more rain fell in New York than usual in a month. The city is flooded and it is expected to continue to rain.

New York – Storms are currently keeping the metropolis of New York on the east coast of the USA in suspense. Parts of the city are said to be completely paralyzed. Highways and streets literally turned into seascapes due to the heavy rain and even an airport terminal was closed. The storm is so strong that the city administration called on residents of the metropolis on Friday to stay at home – numerous trains could not run due to the weather or had long delays. The city’s governor, Kathy Hochul, even declared a state of emergency.

Extreme rain in New York: Pictures and videos show a flooded metropolis

Deep puddles formed on many streets and sidewalks between the urban canyons of Manhattan as well as in Brooklyn and Queens, and masses of water splashed over them. Numerous underpasses are currently unusable and videos from the X platform, formerly Twitter, show cars and buses that can barely drive in the water.

State of emergency declared: Extreme rain floods the city and disrupts the cell phone network

New York Governor Kathy Hochul called the extreme storm a “life-threatening event.” Mayor Eric Adams warned that the danger is not yet over. New Yorkers’ cellphones vibrated several times Friday because of automated emergency alerts from the National Weather Service. The thick cloud cover made the streets appear gloomy even in the middle of the day. The weather comes from a persistent low pressure system that formed from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

“The service on our network is severely disrupted due to the extreme rain,” said the MTA public transport company. “Please stay home unless you need to travel.” LaGuardia Airport, where mainly domestic flights depart and arrive, said Terminal A was closed “until further notice.” John F. Kennedy Airport also said the rain was causing disruption to operations. In Germany too, heavy rain is already leading to flight cancellations.

Flooding in New York: Heaviest rainfall since weather records began

That morning and mid-morning, in just a few hours, some parts of New York had received more rain than usual in a month. According to information from New York Times September in the metropolis of 8 million is the wettest in over 140 years – since records began, only 1882 has received more precipitation. Many New Yorkers were reminded of the heavy rain that flooded the city two years ago as a result of Hurricane Ida. At that time, at least eleven people died because their basement apartments filled up. And according to the weather forecast, the rain is expected to last at least until Saturday night.

Not the first dramatic images of the year from the metropolis; it was only in June that smoke from the forest fires in Canada caused apocalyptic scenes in New York. In Europe, too, just a few weeks ago there were extreme storms in Austria, Slovenia and Croatia, which even led to landslides. (kiba/dpa)