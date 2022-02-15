United States.- The government of New York, in the United States, fired 1,430 employees who were not vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a report released this Monday.

According to what was revealed by US media, the 1,430 workers who lost their job they are barely 1% of all municipal employees which amounts to 370 thousand. This number of dismissals also meant a lower number than was believed would be dismissed, since in previous days it was mentioned that at least 3,000 workers would be dismissed.

These employees also faced a period of suspension without the right to pay, for not meeting the deadline to get vaccinated and continue working.

In a statement, the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, said that the intention was never to fire, but rather to provide protection to workers and New Yorkers.

“City employees have been on the front lines during the pandemic, and by getting vaccinated, they are showing, once again, that they are willing to do the right thing to protect themselves and all New Yorkers,” Adams mentioned.