As detailed ABC, his decision to step down after just over a year at the helm of the New York Police Department (NYPD)for its acronym in English), was produced because the news of recent events made it impossible for him to continue leading the department, with the responsibilities that the position implies, as Caban detailed via email.

The Attorney General’s Office and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) opened an investigation about the nightclub security business belonging to the commissioner’s twin brother, James Caban, a former police officer who was fired from the department in 2001.

But Mayor Adams’ situation is even more complicated.since justice not only has a very close investigation into his now former police chief, but There are also investigations into his deputy mayor for public security, Phil Banks and his brother Terence Banks, who may be implicated in corruption and embezzlement.

Eric Adams’ re-election bid is in jeopardy amid corruption investigations. Photo:nyc.gov Share

The Banks brothers, close to New York Mayor Eric Adams, are under investigation

The lives of the Banks brothers not only caught the attention of federal authorities for possible corruption, but also for their expensive tastes and luxurious hobbiesas detailed The New York Post.

Owners of several properties in New York and with investments in major companies such as Tesla, Apple and McDonald’s, their lifestyle was the subject of scrutiny by the local press. For example, Among the Banks’ favorite destinations are exclusive clubs such as Casa Cipriani and Club Macanudo, where luxury is the norm.

Phil Banks, who retired from the NYPD with a generous pension and now commands an annual salary of more than $250,000had already been investigated for his links to corruption scandals. Although no charges were filed against him at the time, the new raids suggest that authorities are looking deeper into his possible connections to municipal contracts.

Meanwhile, the administration of Eric Adams, whose campaign and management are severely marked due to investigations and suspicions of corruption, faces a growing challenge in the face of the politician’s re-election intentions.