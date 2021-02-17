NEW YORK (dpa-AFX) – The Dow Jones Industrial (Dow Jones 30 Industrial) set a new record on Wednesday in contrast to its New York index colleagues. The price barometer of Wall Street blossomed into the winner after a weak start and achieved a record high of 31,643 points. Ultimately, he went out of trade just below this. The closing level of 31,613.02 points meant an increase of 0.29 percent.

The leading index was helped by the fact that star investor Warren Buffett switched a little bit from Apple shares to standard stocks. Conversely, this dampened investor interest in technology stocks. The NASDAQ 100 selection index, which is shaped by them, fell by 0.54 percent to 13,699.71 points. The market-wide S&P 500 closed 0.03 percent lower at 3931.33 meters. In contrast to the Dow, both indices were unable to continue their record rally.

Fear of inflation and the resulting rise in capital market rates remained a central topic on Wednesday. In line with price expectations, the yields on US bonds have recently risen, making them more attractive again compared to stocks. According to traders, it was a good thing for stocks that there was no indication in the Fed’s meeting minutes of an imminent change in lax monetary policy./tih/he