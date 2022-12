Cold wave hitting the United States was classified by the National Weather Service as “once in a generation” 🇧🇷 Photo: Tannen Maury/EFE/EPA

The state of New York entered this Friday (23) in a state of emergency, due to a cold wave that is affecting much of the United States and that the National Weather Service (NWS, for its acronym in English), classified as ” once in a generation”.

The effects of the storm are being felt in New York state, with flooding in coastal regions, which has left some people stranded and in need of rescue. In addition, more than 100,000 homes were left without electricity.

“We’ve had ice, floods, snow, sub-zero temperatures and everything Mother Nature could hit us with this weekend,” said Governor Kathy Hochul, who said it was a dangerous situation for the entire state.

The state government leader has requested that state residents not take any trips until road conditions are safe. “I know there is a strong desire to be with your loved ones right now, but the lives of your loved ones and the lives of yourselves is the priority,” Hochul said.

The cold wave that affects much of the United States has left millions of people without electricity and thousands without being able to board flights on Christmas Eve. About 200 million people, or 60% of the US population, are in areas where severe winter storms are occurring or will occur, according to the NWS.