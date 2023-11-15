The first electric helicopter that will provide air taxi service in New York It successfully completed its first test flight at the Lower Manhattan heliport with its manned Volocopter 2X model. The event, which included the participation of Mayor Eric Adamsbecame the first public exhibit to feature multiple vertical takeoff and landing aircraft in one city.

Volocopter has conducted successful and safe flights in the heart of two of the busiest metropolitan centers in the world: New York and Singapore. With the Lower Manhattan skyline and Brooklyn Bridge in the background, the Volocopter 2X electric air taxi flew stably, quietly and smoothly, braving the conditions of the East River.

According to the company, Volocopter’s multicopter design, similar to that of a droneis especially suited for short and medium range urban missions, producing zero in-flight emissions and minimal noise pollution barely audible in a bustling metropolis like New York.

Electric helicopters, the future of mobility in New York

As part of the public presentation, New York City outlined a new vision for the future of Lower Manhattan Heliport, seeking to reduce emissions, noise pollution and improve the quality of life of residents. The goal is to remodel heliports to accommodate electric aircraft, allowing the city to diversify its mobility options to reduce congestion, while meeting the transportation needs of one of the busiest cities in the world.

Volocopter, the German air taxi startup and pioneer of Urban Air Mobilityannounced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) positively accepted its request for simultaneous Type Certificate validation on December 22, 2020. This sets the stage for Volocopter to bring its electric air taxi services to the US market.

Volocopter is seeking FAA approval to enter the US market simultaneously with its EASA type certificate to accelerate its global expansion. The company has ten years of experience in full-scale aircraft testing, strong international partnerships and investors, and an electric air taxi design suitable for intra-city transportation and certification. In cities such as Singapore, Paris and Dubai, Volocopter has already demonstrated its expertise in electric flight for intra-urban mobility.