New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg, whose office is investigating former US President Donald Trump, will not tolerate intimidation attempts and will conduct a full investigation. This was reported by the newspaper on March 18 Politico.

“We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our apparatus or threats to the rule of law in New York. <…> Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the staff (Prosecutor – Ed.) are fully investigated and that appropriate security measures are in place so that all of our 1,600 employees can work quietly,” Bragg wrote in an email to subordinates.

According to the prosecutor, subordinates will continue to seek compliance with the law. In his letter, he did not mention Trump by name, but pointed to “public statements regarding the investigation” that his office is investigating.

The day before, Trump spoke about the message from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that he would be detained on March 21. The former head of the United States claims that the decision to arrest was made by the “corrupt and incredibly politicized office of the Manhattan District Attorney.” At the same time, he stated that he did not commit any crimes, and urged his followers in the event of his arrest to protest future charges.

It’s about an old criminal case about giving a bribe to hush up a scandal involving porn star Stormy Daniels. In 2016, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen sent Daniels €130,000 to keep her from talking about her 2006 affair with the billionaire. The woman intended to go on television shortly before the opening of polling stations.

In turn, CNN, citing a representative of the politician, said that Trump did not receive official notification from the prosecutor’s office for the Southern District of New York about the charges against him in the coming week.

Meanwhile, on March 19, the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Filippo, said that Trump could be arrested because of his statements against instigating a global war.