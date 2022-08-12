Health authorities have identified the polio virus in New York City sewage, they announced Friday, warning that the finding “suggests” that there has been local transmission. For this reason, they have urged the population, especially children, to be vaccinated.

This comes after the first case of polio in the United States in a decade was registered on July 21, in Rockland County, located 20 kilometers north of New York City, in whose metropolitan area it is included. In early August, authorities announced that the virus had already been detected in Rockland sewage a month before the case was recorded, which corresponded to an unvaccinated adult male.

“The New York City Department of Health and the New York State Department of Health have identified the polio virus in the city’s sewage, suggesting local transmission of the virus,” said New York City health officials. city ​​in a statement. “Polio can cause paralysis and even death. We urge unvaccinated New Yorkers to get vaccinated now.”

Last June, the polio virus was also detected in a significant number of samples from London sewage. This week, the British health authorities have launched an urgent vaccination campaign aimed at nearly one million children between one and nine years of age in the capital’s metropolitan area. There have been no reported cases of the disease in the UK, in fact not since 1984. But government immunization advisers advised extreme caution, due to relatively low levels of vaccination in capital areas. where this unusual prevalence of the virus was identified.

The World Health Organization launched an international public health campaign in 1988 with the aim of eradicating polio by the year 2000, but in 2020 cases were reported in 34 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa and Asia.