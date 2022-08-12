Less than a month after reporting the first case of polio infection in a decade, New York reported finding traces of the virus in its sewage. It is not the only city: London also sounded the alarm a few months ago and Malawi reported an outbreak, the first in Africa five years ago.

Sounds like a ghost has come back to life. The polio virus, a disease that is endemic in only two countries and causes just a handful of cases a year, is back in the headlines. This August 12, again, New York found traces of the pathogen in its wastewater.

“The New York Department of Health has identified poliovirus in the city’s sewage, suggesting local transmission of the virus… Polio can lead to paralysis and even death. We urge New Yorkers who are not vaccinated to do so now,” the authorities published in a statement.

On July 21, a case of paralysis was reported in a young unvaccinated man from the same city, the first recorded in the United States in almost a decade. Subsequently, they found traces of the virus in the wastewater dated one month before this case.

Since the alarm has sounded, New York has opened vaccination points to inoculate all those who have not received the immunization against this disease.

The same is happening in London, UK, where authorities are rushing to vaccinate children under the age of ten after finding several samples of the virus also in their sewage networks.

Why are polioviruses being detected?

Given this rebound in findings, it is worth asking the reasons behind the situation. Is it part of a media alarm or can this disease really affect us again as it did before?

According to projections by the World Health Organization (WHO), the massive vaccination campaigns that have brought humanity closer to the eradication of the poliovirus have saved 20 million people from paralysis.

First, it is important to note that neither New York nor the United States at a federal level used to test their sewage for the polio virus. They have only begun to do so after detecting the first case of paralysis, which received a diagnosis a month after starting to show symptoms.

That means that it is relatively expected to find these traces of the pathogens and that they probably will continue to be found. They are part of the same phenomenon, this "community transmission" pointed out by the health authorities of the Big Apple, but it does not mean that there are multiple outbreaks of the disease.









On the other hand, going back to London, the authorities do check for the polio virus in their sewage on a regular basis. The traces they found in 2022 are not the first, but there is a difference: this year a virus with contagion capacity and a weakened virus were found, as used to happen.

There are several types of virus that cause poliomyelitis: one, the wild polio, only endemic in Pakistan and Afghanistan and that is the virus that arose naturally. The other is the virus derived from the oral polio vaccine, which uses a weakened live virus. If this virus, after passing through the body of the person who receives the vaccine, infects several non-immunized people, it can mutate until it becomes contagious again.

The viruses found in London and New York are derived from the vaccine. However, Malawi reported an outbreak of wild polio this year, the first in Africa in five years.

How worried should we be?

No point beating around the bush: polio is a fearsome disease. The virus affects the nervous system of infected people and can cause paralysis. If this paralysis reaches the trunk and lungs, it can cause death.

It is estimated that one in 200 infections ends in paralysis and hundreds of people can be infected without showing any symptoms. Currently, that is good news overshadowed by the following logical conclusion: this year probably many more people have been infected without being detected.

Archive image from 1955. A 16-year-old boy in Boston survives by being inside the well-known “iron lung” that allowed patients paralyzed by the polio virus to breathe. ©AP

Before the invention of the polio vaccine in the 1950s, polio killed and sickened millions of people for years. Cruelty is added by the fact that it usually rages among the child population.

That’s why any spike, whether it’s the outbreak in Malawi or traces in London and New York, is never good news. However, this does not mean that the disease will return to be common in the countries where it had been eradicated, especially if the population follows the immunization schedule.

The WHO recommends a vaccination rate of 95% to prevent new outbreaks of polio. Between the health interruptions of the Covid-19 pandemic, the distrust of vaccines and the oblivion of the terror of polio, the figures are usually lower than recommended. For example, New York reports that 86.2% of children between 6 months and 5 years have received the full guideline.

Vaccines are available and the good news is that, in countries where the disease had already been eradicated, the oral vaccine is not administered (which can sometimes lead to new infections) but an inactivated virus vaccine is administered, which is impossible for it to become a contagious pathogen.









In this sense, it is difficult to imagine that cities like New York and London or countries like Malawi will once again see dozens of children paralyzed like they were decades ago; but it is easy to imagine that the goal of eradicating this disease will once again recede.

And it will walk away again after decades of a massive effort to wipe polio off the face of the earth. Between 2018 and 2023 alone, the WHO and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) plan to dedicate 4.2 billion dollars to this goal.

Millions of doses of the vaccine have been administered throughout the world and, sometimes, amid great difficulties: Afghanistan, one of the countries where polio is still endemic, resumed its immunization campaigns at the end of 2021 after the arrival of the Taliban to power paralyzed the initiative.

The WHO conclusion is clear: “The failure to eradicate polio in the last regions could result in a global resurgence of the disease. That is why it is key to ensure that polio is eradicated once and for all.”