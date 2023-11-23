The United States press reported this Thursday (23) that a woman filed a lawsuit accusing the Democratic mayor of New York, Eric Adams, of sexual assault in 1993, when he worked as a police captain.

According to information from broadcaster ABC, the notification, which can be escalated into a civil action, was based on the New York Adult Survivors Law. In the text, Adams, the New York Police Department (NYPD) and two entities whose names were not disclosed are mentioned.

“The author [da notificação] was sexually assaulted by defendant Eric Adams in New York, New York, in 1993, while they both worked for the city of New York,” the text details. “The allegations presented here point to intentional and negligent acts and omissions resulting in physical, psychological and other damages suffered as a result of conduct that would constitute sexual crimes.”

New York’s Adult Survivors Law, which came into force in 2022 and allows civil actions to be filed against suspected sexual offenders even after the criminal statute of limitations, expires at midnight this Friday (24). According to ABC, the author of the notification requests compensation of at least US$5 million.

Adams declared that the assault described “never happened.” “I don’t even remember meeting the person and I will remain firm in the city government. It wouldn’t hurt anyone in any way like that,” the Democrat said.

This month, agents from the FBI, the United States federal police, seized Eric Adams’ cell phones and an iPad, as part of a federal investigation into possible illegal campaign financing with money from abroad.

The suspicion is that campaign donations would have been made by three members of a foundation created by Bilal Erdogan, son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Adams said he has “nothing to hide” and that members of his team are cooperating with the investigation.